Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,921 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $61,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,925. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

