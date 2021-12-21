Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. 29,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.