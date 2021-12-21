Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4,804.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.04 and a 12 month high of $246.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.61.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

