Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

BOND traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.74. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

