Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,534. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

