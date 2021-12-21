Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

