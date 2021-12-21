ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.83 ($3.35).

A number of research firms recently commented on CTEC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.10) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.63) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.59) to GBX 278 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.21. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

