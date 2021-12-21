Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
TSE:CTS traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.13. The company had a trading volume of 264,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.56. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
