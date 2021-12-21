Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:CTS traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.13. The company had a trading volume of 264,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.56. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4537995 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

