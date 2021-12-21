CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.07

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $3.00. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 234,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

