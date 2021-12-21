Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

