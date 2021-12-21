Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $488.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.03 million and the lowest is $476.90 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.