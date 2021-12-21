Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Shares Up 7.8%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.88. 9,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 10,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Cosmos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

