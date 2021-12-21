Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

