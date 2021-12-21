Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Iain McPherson Acquires 55,935 Shares

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($308,163.50).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 427 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 461.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 498.52. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 403.20 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.66).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 520 ($6.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.95) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.34) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 534 ($7.06).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

