Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($76.40).

1COV opened at €51.06 ($57.37) on Friday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.50.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

