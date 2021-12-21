CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded CP ALL Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

