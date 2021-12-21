Critical Survey: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 10.93% 7.88% 4.64% CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57%

This table compares Baidu and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 2.92 $3.44 billion $5.83 23.60 CEVA $100.33 million 9.65 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -324.38

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baidu and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 17 0 2.80 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $280.94, suggesting a potential upside of 104.23%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.49%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

Baidu beats CEVA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

