Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.10. 3,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.