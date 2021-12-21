CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,299,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

