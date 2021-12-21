Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,696. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

