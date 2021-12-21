Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives $198.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.09.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE CCI traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,562. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

