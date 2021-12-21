Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.0550 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $150,543.15 and approximately $17.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

