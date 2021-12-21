Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 673,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

