CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and approximately $2,109.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00501570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074437 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,159,391 coins and its circulating supply is 152,159,391 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.