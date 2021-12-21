Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 8,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.