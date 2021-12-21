Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. 34,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,588. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

