Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 245,575 Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.15% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYXT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

