Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 14,373 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

