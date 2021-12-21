Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $576.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,224. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $573.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

