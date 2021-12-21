Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 18,021 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,283. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 114,574 shares of company stock worth $10,581,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

