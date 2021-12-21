Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

KSU remained flat at $$293.59 on Tuesday. 40,684,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

