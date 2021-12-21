Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 4,998 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 71.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,159. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

