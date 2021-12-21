Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average is $224.46. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.