Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.49% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 3,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

