CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 161,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.