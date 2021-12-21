CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 14,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

