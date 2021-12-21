CWV Chain (CWV) Market Cap Tops $12.89 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $10,126.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.11 or 0.08173290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.32 or 0.99976141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

