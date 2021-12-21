CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $88.13 million and approximately $56.59 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00051864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.50 or 0.08190707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,665.70 or 0.99888804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00072508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

