D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

DHI stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

