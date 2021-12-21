DAGCO Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

Shares of ETN opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.95 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.