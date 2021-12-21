DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87.

