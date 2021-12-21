DAGCO Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.