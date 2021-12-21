Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $314.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.85. The company has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.