Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,776.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 210,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 104,021 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

