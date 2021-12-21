Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 165,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.