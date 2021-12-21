Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.50. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.