Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.96.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

