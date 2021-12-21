Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 19,497 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.83 million, a P/E ratio of -202.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

