Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DSKE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 633,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2,411.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 514.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daseke by 356.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth $1,277,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

