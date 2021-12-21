Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $4,331.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Databroker has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

